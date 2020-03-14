Raymond James Analysts Give Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

IVN stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 22.29. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

