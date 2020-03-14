Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

RRC stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

