Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RARX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,480,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,281,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,758,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,054,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

