Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Purchases $120,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Quotient stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Quotient Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Quotient by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,289,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 774,814 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,994,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Quotient by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,264,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 429,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

