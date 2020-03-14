Quebecoin Price Reaches $0.0008 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Quebecoin has a market cap of $5,450.31 and $1.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000437 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

