Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,246.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $58,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after acquiring an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

