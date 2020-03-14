QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

