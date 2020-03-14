QCash (QC) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.65 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, QCash has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QCash has a market cap of $42.65 million and $671.86 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.02201181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00199771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112087 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

