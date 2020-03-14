Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADP. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $125.86 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

