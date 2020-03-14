Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp Cut by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland Fuel in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.30.

Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$32.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.09. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$29.81 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

