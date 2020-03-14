Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

CP opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $195.23 and a 52 week high of $275.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,118,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,360,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

