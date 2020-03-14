Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Avid Technology, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avid Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Avid Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

