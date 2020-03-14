Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.18).

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,653,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

