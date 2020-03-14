Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP) Decreased by Analyst

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.

Shares of BP stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. BP has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

