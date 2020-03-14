Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.21.

CNI stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

