Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,399,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.53. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $201.19 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

