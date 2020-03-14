Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $10.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $211.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $201.19 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

