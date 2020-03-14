Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Universal worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal by 241.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $42.42 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

