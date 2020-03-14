Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,040 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fulton Financial worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

