Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 85,786 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.31% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

