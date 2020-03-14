Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,420 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,733,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,998 shares of company stock worth $8,755,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEIC opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

