Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 67,047 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,047 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 118.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

