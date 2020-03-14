Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 418,533 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,533 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.13% of Entercom Communications worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETM opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 27,983 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,779.99. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 20,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,193.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 307,269 shares of company stock worth $925,438. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

