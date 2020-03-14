Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 31,464 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $316.63 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.89.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $23,077,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

