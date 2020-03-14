Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 202,864 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 202,864 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Dorian LPG worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

