Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,613 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Centerstate Bank worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 134,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $59,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $534,375. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.