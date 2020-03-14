Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 100,749 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,344,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,749 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Apple worth $2,450,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,882,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 66,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.