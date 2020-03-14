Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 245,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,820. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

