Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,344 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.04% of QCR worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

