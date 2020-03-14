Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 30,832 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.26% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 77,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

