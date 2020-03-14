Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 10,020 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Trimble worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

