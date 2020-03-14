Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 434,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

