Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.65 and a 52-week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

