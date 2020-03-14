Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

