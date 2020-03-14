Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Cardtronics worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period.

CATM stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

