Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

