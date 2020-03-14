Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,829 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 52.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3,967.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 135,452 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.