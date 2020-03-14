Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Assurant worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

