Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of ABIOMED worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 66,932.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,605 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

ABMD stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $348.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

