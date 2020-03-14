Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $15.30 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $640.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

