Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.57% of Carriage Services worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,218 shares of company stock worth $185,891 and sold 2,642 shares worth $63,625. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of CSV opened at $16.78 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $309.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

