Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 239,183 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Pentair by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 679,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Pentair by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 645,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

