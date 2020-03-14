Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pacira Biosciences worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,735 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $1,243,053. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

