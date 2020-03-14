Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

