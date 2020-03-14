Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,236 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

