Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 886.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of Covetrus worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Covetrus by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

