Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,393 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,411,000 after acquiring an additional 150,507 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NYSE:RXN opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

