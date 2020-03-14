Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.38% of CAI International worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 173,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 124,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CAI International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CAI International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.65. CAI International Inc has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.35 million. CAI International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

