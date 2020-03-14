Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aqua America worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aqua America by 152.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Aqua America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

