Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 9,880 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.37 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

